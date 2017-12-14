Calgary Stampeders

December 14, 2017 6:48 pm
Updated: December 14, 2017 7:04 pm

Jock Wilson: Christmas comes early for Calgary Stampeder fans

By Radio Host  Global News

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly, right, congratulates Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell following the CFL West Final football game in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The 2018 Canadian Football League (CFL) schedule was unveiled on Thursday, almost a full two months earlier than the 2017 game dates were released.

“I hope the fans are happy,” Calgary Stampeder senior director of business operations Mike Franco said. “This schedule is built on feedback from our fans and we think we have we have  a schedule that works well for our fans and for our football operations.”

READ MORE: It’s RSP season for the Calgary Stampeders

Fans should be more than happy as the highlights include more summer dates, six Saturday games and no home games starting later than 7 pm.

As promised by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, the 18-game regular season is spread over 21 weeks, with three byes for each team. Calgary’s bye weeks are week 4, 9 and 15.

The BC Lions will make two regular-season visits to Calgary, while the Stamps will make two trips to Regina to tackle the Roughriders. The annual Labour Day Classic is back on Monday, Sept. 3, with the return match going five days later in Edmonton.

The 106th Grey Cup will take place at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Here is the entire Calgary Stampeder 2018 CFL schedule:

All times Mountain

Pre-Season

DateTimeOpponent
Friday, June 1 7 p.m.B.C.
Friday, June 8  7:30 p.m. at Saskatchewan

Regular Season

Saturday, June 165 p.m.Hamilton
Saturday, June 235 p.m.at Toronto
Thursday, June 287 p.m.Ottawa

Week 4

BYE
Thursday, July 125:30 p.m.at Ottawa
Saturday, July 217 p.m.Montreal
Saturday, July 287 p.m.at Saskatchewan
Saturday, Aug. 47 p.m.BC

Week 9

BYE
Sunday, Aug. 195 p.m. at Saskatchewan
Saturday, Aug. 251:30 p.m.Winnipeg
Monday, Sept. 31 p.m.Edmonton
Saturday, Sept. 85 p.m.at Edmonton
Saturday, Sept. 15 2 p.m.at Hamilton

WEEK 15

BYE
Friday, Sept. 287 p.m.Toronto
Monday, Oct. 811 a.m.at Montreal
Saturday, Oct. 136 p.m.BC
Saturday, Oct. 205 p.m.Saskatchewan
Friday, Oct. 266:30 p.m.at Winnipeg
Saturday, Nov. 38 p.m.at BC

Post-Season

Sunday, Nov. 11TBDWestern Semi-Final
Sunday, Nov. 18TBD.Western Final
Sunday, Nov. 254 p.m.Grey Cup in Edmonton
