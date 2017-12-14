Jock Wilson: Christmas comes early for Calgary Stampeder fans
The 2018 Canadian Football League (CFL) schedule was unveiled on Thursday, almost a full two months earlier than the 2017 game dates were released.
“I hope the fans are happy,” Calgary Stampeder senior director of business operations Mike Franco said. “This schedule is built on feedback from our fans and we think we have we have a schedule that works well for our fans and for our football operations.”
READ MORE: It’s RSP season for the Calgary Stampeders
Fans should be more than happy as the highlights include more summer dates, six Saturday games and no home games starting later than 7 pm.
As promised by CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, the 18-game regular season is spread over 21 weeks, with three byes for each team. Calgary’s bye weeks are week 4, 9 and 15.
The BC Lions will make two regular-season visits to Calgary, while the Stamps will make two trips to Regina to tackle the Roughriders. The annual Labour Day Classic is back on Monday, Sept. 3, with the return match going five days later in Edmonton.
The 106th Grey Cup will take place at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 25.
Here is the entire Calgary Stampeder 2018 CFL schedule:
All times Mountain
Pre-Season
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday, June 1
|7 p.m.
|B.C.
|Friday, June 8
|7:30 p.m.
|at Saskatchewan
Regular Season
|Saturday, June 16
|5 p.m.
|Hamilton
|Saturday, June 23
|5 p.m.
|at Toronto
|Thursday, June 28
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa
Week 4
|BYE
|Thursday, July 12
|5:30 p.m.
|at Ottawa
|Saturday, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Montreal
|Saturday, July 28
|7 p.m.
|at Saskatchewan
|Saturday, Aug. 4
|7 p.m.
|BC
Week 9
|BYE
|Sunday, Aug. 19
|5 p.m.
|at Saskatchewan
|Saturday, Aug. 25
|1:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|Monday, Sept. 3
|1 p.m.
|Edmonton
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|5 p.m.
|at Edmonton
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|2 p.m.
|at Hamilton
WEEK 15
|BYE
|Friday, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Toronto
|Monday, Oct. 8
|11 a.m.
|at Montreal
|Saturday, Oct. 13
|6 p.m.
|BC
|Saturday, Oct. 20
|5 p.m.
|Saskatchewan
|Friday, Oct. 26
|6:30 p.m.
|at Winnipeg
|Saturday, Nov. 3
|8 p.m.
|at BC
Post-Season
|Sunday, Nov. 11
|TBD
|Western Semi-Final
|Sunday, Nov. 18
|TBD.
|Western Final
|Sunday, Nov. 25
|4 p.m.
|Grey Cup in Edmonton
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.