December 14, 2017 6:09 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

By Staff Global News

1 – Holiday Train
Today through December 17th
Various Stops throughout the province
http://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-canada

2 – Holiday on Ice
Saturday December 16th, 10am
West End Community Association Ice Rink

https://www.facebook.com/events/542329796116126/

3 – Dundarave Festival of Lights
Sat Dec 16 noon to dusk
Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver
https://www.dundaravefestival.com/

4 – Kurios
Ongoing until December 31
Concord Pacific Place
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/canada/vancouver/shows

5 – Family Chanukah Party
Sunday Dec 17 11am-12:30
Trout Lake Community Centre
http://www.chabadeastvan.com/

