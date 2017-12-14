5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.
1 – Holiday Train
Today through December 17th
Various Stops throughout the province
http://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-canada
2 – Holiday on Ice
Saturday December 16th, 10am
West End Community Association Ice Rink
3 – Dundarave Festival of Lights
Sat Dec 16 noon to dusk
Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver
https://www.dundaravefestival.com/
4 – Kurios
Ongoing until December 31
Concord Pacific Place
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/canada/vancouver/shows
5 – Family Chanukah Party
Sunday Dec 17 11am-12:30
Trout Lake Community Centre
http://www.chabadeastvan.com/
