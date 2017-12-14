Poor weather conditions cause MTO to postpone overnight roadwork on Hwy. 401 in Woodstock

The wintry weather is causing some delays for roadwork on area highways.

Plans to close Highway 401 overnight Thursday to install girders at Highway 59 have been postponed due to weather conditions. The closures are now expected to happen Thursday and Friday nights.

READ MORE: Keeping Highway 401 safer for commuters

The closures will take place Thursday and Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Officials say both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to traffic at Highway 59, also known as Norwich Avenue.

Highway 401 traffic will be rerouted via Highway 59 interchange ramps.

Highway 59 will also be fully closed to traffic between Juliana Road and Old Stage Road in Woodstock on both nights, and officials say major delays are expected.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, this closure will allow for the erection of the new concrete girders. The girders are being added in connection with an ongoing project to make improvements to the Highway 401 and Highway 59 interchange, including replacing the interchange bridge.

READ MORE: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit on Highway 401

If weather conditions fail to corporate, the closures may have to be moved a second time.

This project is expected to be complete in fall 2018.

Note: A previous edit of this article misstated the closure times. They are from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., not 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.