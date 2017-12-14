Taking the tech route to cope with holiday blues

The winter holiday season is often referred to as the happiest time of the year, but for many that just isn’t how they see it.

Shopping for gifts, crowds around every corner, and far too many things on the checklist can make for an overwhelming feeling of anxiety as well.

“It can be overwhelming. Lots of obligations of traditions and those traditions are great, but sometimes they can get a little bit too overwhelming,”Cherie Novecosky said.

She’s a Therapist, but also someone who turns to her phone for a little bit of peace in the midst of the chaos.

As ironic as it may sound, her phone takes her away from the noise.

“I find it just brings me down to ground zero where I can just be still,” Novecosky said.

But, it isn’t to check her social media accounts or send a text message. She grabs her phone, turns it to do not disturb and turns on the thoughts diary app or her meditation apps.

“These are a great tool to actually get the ball starting to kind of recognize if you do really have something you need to go and seek professional help with,” Novecosky said.

While there is the option to speak to a therapist, or perhaps get a mood light during the dark days, Novecosky said mood apps, meditation apps, and journal apps are also options to turn to in finding ways to cope.

Susie Erjavac Parker with Sparker Strategy said there are several apps out there people can turn to in the palm of their hand. But, the apps shouldn’t be used as the only means of help.

“I think if you’re talking with someone in a therapy role, these things can be used to augment your experience, to remind you to be mindful of meditation,” Erjavac Parker said.

Novecosky agreed with Erjavac Parker and said there is no replacement for the face to face a therapist can offer, but it’s beneficial to have something quick to turn to in a time of need.