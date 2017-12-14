Davie shipyard launches new plea for Ottawa to award it second ship contract

A coalition of people trying to save the Davie shipyard near Quebec City says more than 1,300 jobs are at risk if the federal government doesn’t give the yard a contract for a second supply ship.

READ MORE: Quebec premier joins protest in support of Davie shipyard workers

Members of the coalition were in Montreal Thursday trying to pressure Quebec-based MPs to recognize the plight of the province’s shipyard workers.

READ MORE: Ottawa confirms $587-million deal for navy ship at Quebec’s Davie shipyard

About 400 people have already been let go and Davie initially estimated another 400 jobs were at risk, but a new analysis indicates more than 1,300 total jobs could be lost.

READ MORE: N.S. closely watching shipbuilding costs

The coalition says roughly half of the 200 shipyard suppliers in the Montreal area would be negatively affected by the absence of a second supply ship contract and that about 160 jobs are at risk.

READ MORE: Irving Shipyard development likely to go ahead despite budget concerns, says Premier

Davie recently completed the Asterix, a former container ship converted into a supply ship.

READ MORE: Federal government won’t entertain Davie Shipyard bid to build coast guard ships

The shipyard’s workers were expecting an order for a second ship but were told by the Canadian Forces it would not be needed.