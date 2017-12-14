fenton helicopter crash
Multiple fatalities after helicopter crash in eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the crash happened at about noon in Addington Highlands.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
ADDINGTON HIGHLANDS, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say there are multiple fatalities after a helicopter crash today north of Kingston, Ont.

Officials say emergency crews are arriving on scene, including Ornge, Ontario’s air ambulance service.

Police could not immediately say how many people were on board the helicopter or how many had been killed.

More to come.

 

