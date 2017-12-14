Multiple fatalities after helicopter crash in eastern Ontario
ADDINGTON HIGHLANDS, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say there are multiple fatalities after a helicopter crash today north of Kingston, Ont.
Police say the crash happened at about noon in Addington Highlands.
Officials say emergency crews are arriving on scene, including Ornge, Ontario’s air ambulance service.
Police could not immediately say how many people were on board the helicopter or how many had been killed.
More to come.
