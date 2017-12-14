Over 200 Canadians died in 2016 waiting for an organ transplant

On Thursday a new report was released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information and Canadian Blood Services highlighting organ donation and transplants in Manitoba and across the country.

The new data shows donation rates in prairie provinces are lower than the national average. In 2016, the rate of deceased donors was 11.7 per million in Manitoba and Saskatchewan combined, compared to 20.9 per million in Canada.

Living donors stood for 13.4 per million in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, compared to 15 per million in Canada.

At the end of 2016, 387 Manitobans were left waiting for kidney transplants. 260 Canadians died while waiting for a transplant last year.

More information is available on the Canadian Blood Services website.