Kelowna semi fire
December 14, 2017 11:27 am
Updated: December 14, 2017 2:27 pm

Trailer fire at Kelowna gravel pit deemed suspicious

By Video Journalist  Global News

A semi-truck on fire in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Kelly Hayes / Global News
A A

An industrial fire in the Stewart Road area of Kelowna that broke out around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning is being called suspicious.

When crews arrived on scene, a trailer at an open pit mine was fully engulfed.

“When our first unit arrived, it was found to be the power plant for the crushing system in the pit that was fully involved,” Platoon Capt. Tim Light said.

A UTV that was parked behind the trailer was also completely destroyed. There was oxyacetylene equipment in the UTV.

The pit owner told firefighters the UTV is not connected to the pit.

 

Firefighters extinguishing the blaze. Credit: Kelly Hayes/ Global News

The diesel fuel inside the trailer, as well as several exploding propane tanks, made for a tough fire fight.

“When the propane tanks vented, it was pretty colourful,” Light said. “The fire activity became very aggressive. The fellows that were here had to back off a bit.”

RCMP were also called to the scene, and a joint investigation between the fire department and police has begun.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna fire
Kelowna firefighters
Kelowna semi fire
semi fire
Semi-Truck Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News