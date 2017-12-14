Semi-truck loaded with diesel fuel goes up in flames in Stewart Road area

Kelowna firefighters are at the scene of an industrial fire in the Stewart Road area of Kelowna.

The call came out at around 7:30 a.m. of a semi-trailer on fire loaded with diesel fuel.

The location of the fire is near an open active pit mine but there are no structures in the area.

RCMP are also on scene.

Firefighters are getting an upper handle on the blaze and damage to the trailer is extensive.

The cause of the fire unknown at this time.