Another prediction of a strong housing market in Metro Vancouver

On Wednesday it was Royal Lepage, and on Thursday RE/MAX came out with its real estate outlook for 2018, with a prediction of prices rising by 2.5 per cent across Canada.

It’s also predicting the new, stricter mortgage rules will slow activity in the first part of 2018.

For Metro Vancouver, RE/MAX is predicting a six per cent jump in prices next year, with the average home price reaching $1,092,679.

On Wednesday, Royal Lepage predicted a 5.2 per cent increase in the Vancouver region.

Both companies credit continued, strong demand as the reason for the expectation of higher prices.