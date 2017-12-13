Nova Scotia unveils community group grants, free Halifax bus passes for poor

A new grant program will provide up to $50,000 for community projects aimed at helping Nova Scotians living in poverty.

The government says the Building Vibrant Communities grants are the first initiative in a $20-million, four-year plan to help reduce poverty levels.

READ MORE: Board game captures poverty struggles of many Nova Scotians

The grants will focus on areas such as food security, helping young adults to become independent, and transportation.

Eligible groups include community organizations, First Nations communities, registered charities, and private-sector businesses if they partner with non-profit organizations.

WATCH: Halifax has the 7th highest rate of child poverty in Canada

A total of $600,000 in funding is available until March 31.

A new pilot agreement was also announced with the Halifax Regional Municipality to provide free bus passes to those on employment supports and income assistance, as well as their spouses and children.