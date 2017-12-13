Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:

We have one more day of valley cloud on Thursday and a then a change in the weather pattern will bring a chance of flurries on Friday.

Sunshine will grace us on Saturday between systems, and more flurries are on deck on Sunday with frontal system pushing inland.

Daytime highs will remain within a few degrees of seasonal.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -2 to 2C

~ Duane/Wesla