Expert in sexual masochism expected to continue testifying Thursday at Garnier murder trial

It’s anticipated that an expert in sexual masochism will continue testifying Thursday when the murder trial for Christopher Garnier resumes.

Garnier, 30, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, 36, on Sept. 11, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a dead body.

Wednesday, the defence called their second witness: Dr. Stephen Hucker, a psychiatrist with experience in the area of forensic and correctional psychiatry.

He was qualified as an expert, so was able to give opinion evidence in assessing and diagnosing medical disorders and evidence of paraphilia. In particular, he was able to give opinion evidence on sexual masochism, which includes asphyxiophilia and erotic asphyxiation.

The Crown has alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head and strangled her at 5714 McCully Street before placing her body in a green bin and rolling it through north end Halifax and ultimately disposing of it under the Macdonald Bridge.

The defence says Campbell’s death is the result of an unfortunate accident that occurred during rough sex, which was initiated by the victim.

Hucker testified that he interviewed Garnier twice in the Spring of 2016 and that he showed no signs of a personality disorder. Hucker said that Garnier comes across as a quiet, unassuming person, a people-pleaser and someone who would back away from confrontation.

Hucker said Garnier’s account of what happened on the night Campbell died — that she asked to be choked and clapped — amounts to him facilitating erotic asphyxiation.

Hucker told the court that he believes Garnier suffered from acute stress disorder following Campbell’s death and that one of the possible symptoms of the disorder is memory loss. He also said that he has diagnosed Garnier as having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The Crown raised an objection during Hucker’s testimony and the jury was ultimately sent home early on Wednesday so the judge and the lawyers could discuss the issue. Since the jury was not present for those discussions, what was said in the courtroom at that time is covered under a publication ban and cannot be reported.

Testimony in the case resumes Thursday at 9 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

