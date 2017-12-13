Defence expected to continue calling evidence Wednesday in Christopher Garnier murder trial

The defence is expected to continue calling evidence Tuesday when the murder trial for Christopher Garnier resumes at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier, 30, is accused of killing Catherine Campbell in September 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a dead body.

Campbell, 36, was a member of the Truro Police Service and a volunteer firefigher for a decade before her death.

The Crown has alleged Garnier struck Campbell on the head and strangled her before using a green bin to dispose of her body in a wooded area under the Macdonald Bridge.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink said in his opening statement to the court on Monday that Campbell’s death was an accident that occurred during rough sex.

Garnier testified Monday that Campbell asked him if he was into domination and wanted to be choked and slapped.

During cross-examination on Tuesday, Crown Attorney Christine Driscoll tried to point out inconsistencies between what Garnier told police during his 9.5-hour interrogation and what he told the seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing his case.

Driscoll asked Garnier why he told police during his interrogation that he heard Campbell take her last breaths but testified this week that the noise he heard was air leaving her lungs.

She also questioned the fact that Garnier told the court he had his arm on Campbell’s neck when he slapped her quickly three times. Driscoll pointed out that Garnier was right-handed and said that it would have been awkward for him to do that with his left hand if he was laying beside Campbell.

Driscoll asked Garnier if there was a struggle on the pullout couch on the night Campbell died. Garnier said no.

She also said he came up with an explanation that explains what happened and entirely places that blame on Campbell. Garnier replied that he was not trying to blame Catherine, adding that she was nice to him that night.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. In total, 23 court days have been set aside to hear the case.