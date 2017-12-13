Stacia Robitaille, wife of ex-NHL player, describes ‘uncomfortable’ encounter with Donald Trump

Another woman is describing an “unwarranted & uncomfortable” encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stacia Robitaille, who is married to former NHL player Luc Robitaille, described the time she met Trump in an elevator.

“I was once on a (sic) elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident”

The couple married in 1992. Luc Robitaille played for the New York Rangers from 1995-97 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He currently is president of the Los Angeles Kings.

On Wednesday, she explained that she wrote the tweet in hopes that others aren’t “intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today.”

“Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in the first place,” she continued.

She didn’t detail the type of responses she received.

But Robitaille is far from the first to accuse Trump of behaving inappropriately.

At least five former-beauty queens came forward in 2016 saying Trump entered their change rooms while they were naked.

Trump had previously bragged about barging into the change rooms when the contestants were naked on Howard Stern’s talk show in 2005 – saying that his stature allowed him to do that.

“I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else,” he told Stern. “And you know, no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant.”

There are also over a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct — including harassment.

Three of the women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.

Trump has always pushed back against the accusations, most recently saying he didn’t know or had never met the accusers.

*with a file from the Associated Press