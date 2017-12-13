Piikani Nation member Karen Crowshoe appointed to Provincial Court of Alberta

The NDP government has named a prominent member of the Piikani First Nation as its latest appointee to the Provincial Court of Alberta.

The province said in a statement Wednesday that Karen A. Crowshoe will be the newest judge to sit on the bench of the Calgary criminal court.

“Karen Crowshoe’s legal background, experience and strong ties to her community make her an exceptional addition to the provincial court of Alberta,” acting Justice Minister Marlin Schmidt said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe she will serve Albertans well as a member of the judiciary.”

In a statement, the province said Crowshoe has “extensive experience” developing on-reserve child welfare services and governance legislation.

Crowshoe taught native studies at the University of Lethbridge and Red Crow Community College. She was also a youth mentor at the United Way of Calgary and a board member of the Piikani Youth and Education Foundation.

The province said in its statement that candidates for provincial court appointments are screened by the Alberta Judicial Council and interviewed by the Provincial Court Nominating Committee.