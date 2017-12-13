Weather
December 13, 2017 1:31 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of freezing rain ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

A messy mix of precipitation may push through central Saskatchewan as a system slides through on Friday.

A A

A risk of freezing rain and snow are in the forecast before a cool down finally moves in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

-8 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the day under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures dipped back to -2 degrees.

Breezy west-northwesterly winds were pretty steady around 20 km/h or so through the morning as we warmed up to the freezing mark by noon.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks possible will dominate the afternoon as we rise up to an afternoon high just above the freezing mark.

Wednesday Night

Pockets of snow will pass through the region as a cold front and weak low pressure system slide by with the mercury cooling cool back into mid-minus single digits.

Thursday

-10 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some lingering snow to start the day.

It’ll feel like minus double digits with wind chill Thursday morning in Saskatoon.

You may have to dust a bit of snow off your vehicles in the morning as well before the risk moves out midday with clouds lingering into the afternoon as we rise up to a high just shy of the freezing mark.

Friday

A surface trough and developing system swinging through on Friday will bring in a good chance of mixed precipitation during the day on Friday.

Freezing rain is possible in the morning as we start out the day below freezing with a risk of regular rain in the afternoon as we warm up above zero for a daytime high.

The work week ends on a warm note with a short-lived upper ridge swinging through.

Winds will pick right up in the evening as cold air slides in with gusts upwards of 60 to 70 km/h possible.

Winds pick up across central Saskatchewan Friday evening behind a system swinging through.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will be slightly cooler with daytime highs remaining below freezing and morning lows pushing toward minus double digits Sunday morning.

Cooler air finally drops into central Saskatchewan this weekend.

Some sunshine should start the weekend Saturday with clouds rolling in later in the afternoon and likely sticking around for much of Sunday with a few sunny breaks possible in the morning.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Jonah Natomagan took the Dec. 13 Your Saskatchewan photo at Pinehouse:

Jonah Natomagan took the Dec. 13 Your Saskatchewan photo at Pinehouse.

Jonah Natomagan / Viewer Submitted

MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: December 2017

