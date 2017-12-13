2018 SAG Award nominees announced
The nominees for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn read the list of nominees highlighting the best of the year in acting for film and television.
Some of the big nominees include Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird. The ensemble casts for The Big Sick, Get Out, and Mudbound were also honoured.
On the TV side, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern are all competing for Best Actress for their work in Big Little Lies. Other nominations went to series The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things.
Morgan Freeman will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG ceremony.
The 24th annual SAG Awards will air Jan. 21, 2018, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
See the full list of nominees below:
Film Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Wonder Woman
