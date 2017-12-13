2018 SAG Award nominees announced

The nominees for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn read the list of nominees highlighting the best of the year in acting for film and television.

Some of the big nominees include Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird. The ensemble casts for The Big Sick, Get Out, and Mudbound were also honoured.

On the TV side, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern are all competing for Best Actress for their work in Big Little Lies. Other nominations went to series The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things.

Morgan Freeman will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG ceremony.

The 24th annual SAG Awards will air Jan. 21, 2018, on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominees below:

Film Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Wonder Woman