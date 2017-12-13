Rob Clarke drops out of Sask. Party leadership race

There is one less person vying for Brad Wall’s job. On Wednesday, Rob Clarke announced that he is withdrawing his name to be leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Clarke announced on his Facebook page that he will be withdrawing from the race.

Clarke announced that he will now be supporting Ken Cheveldayoff for leader of the party.

“Aside from myself, Ken is the only candidate who has shown a commitment to building a bigger, better party that treats grassroots members with the respect they deserve,” Clarke said in his Facebook post.

Clarke added that he was concerned about vote splitting and he did not want to pave the road for an NDP majority government in 2020.

The remaining candidates vying for leadership of the Sask. Party are Scott Moe, Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch and Ken Cheveldayoff.