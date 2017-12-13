London man charged in wake of Hamilton Road house explosion
City police say they’ve charged a 35-year-old man in connection with last week’s explosion and fire at a home in the southeast end.
It was around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, when emergency crews were called out to a home at 1335 Hamilton Road after reports of an explosion.
When they arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the home and significant structural damage to the front and west side of the building.
Three people were home at the time of the incident — two made it out safely and the third suffered serious burns to 25 per cent of his body.
London police tell 980 CFPL, it’s their understanding that person remains in hospital at this time.
On Thursday, Dec. 7, police say they executed a search warrant at the home and as a result of the investigation and information from the Ontario Fire Marshal and London Fire Department, they’ve charged a 35-year-old London man with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Unlawfully producing a Schedule II substance
- Arson/fire or explosion causing property damage
- Three counts of arson/fire or explosion/disregard for human life
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2018, to answer to the charges. London police say their investigation is ongoing.
