Anderson Cooper says Twitter account hacked after tweet called Trump ‘pathetic loser’

Anderson Cooper said his Twitter account was hacked after a (since-removed) tweet from his handle called the U.S. President Donald Trump a “tool” and a “pathetic loser” following Democrat Doug Jones win in Alabama’s Senate election.

READ MORE: German man says he shut down Donald Trump’s Twitter account

The CNN host tweeted tweeted early Wednesday that “someone gained access” to his account and sent the tweet to the president. “I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets,” Cooper said.



Story continues below just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

CNN also tweeted “someone gained access” to Anderson’s account and sent the tweet to the president. “We’re working with Twitter to secure the account,” it said.

The apparently rogue tweet came in response to Trump explaining why Republican Roy Moore wasn’t able to win the race. “Oh, really? You endorsed him tool! Pathetic loser,” read the tweet.