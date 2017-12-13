Anderson Cooper says Twitter account hacked after tweet called Trump ‘pathetic loser’
Anderson Cooper said his Twitter account was hacked after a (since-removed) tweet from his handle called the U.S. President Donald Trump a “tool” and a “pathetic loser” following Democrat Doug Jones win in Alabama’s Senate election.
READ MORE: German man says he shut down Donald Trump’s Twitter account
The CNN host tweeted tweeted early Wednesday that “someone gained access” to his account and sent the tweet to the president. “I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets,” Cooper said.
CNN also tweeted “someone gained access” to Anderson’s account and sent the tweet to the president. “We’re working with Twitter to secure the account,” it said.
The apparently rogue tweet came in response to Trump explaining why Republican Roy Moore wasn’t able to win the race. “Oh, really? You endorsed him tool! Pathetic loser,” read the tweet.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.