‘I was right’: Donald Trump says he knew Roy Moore would lose despite endorsing him

For the first time in 25 years, Alabama has voted a Democrat into the Senate — and U.S. President Donald Trump said he knew it would happen, despite endorsing him.

In a stunning victory, aided by a sex scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won the election Tuesday evening, beating Republican Roy Moore, who was personally endorsed by Trump.

READ MORE: Doug Jones claims victory in Alabama Senate race, Roy Moore says recount may be needed

After the win, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Jones on a “hard-fought victory.” Trump wrote, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”



Story continues below The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

But on Wednesday morning, Trump seemed to change his tune, saying the deck was stacked against Moore and he knew he would not win.

WATCH: Doug Jones addresses supporters after defeating Roy Moore for Alabama Senate seat

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange, is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

It was Trump’s second loss in the Alabama Senate race this year after he backed losing Luther Strange in the GOP primary.

READ MORE: Roy Moore wins Alabama Senate primary over Trump pick Luther Strange

During the Alabama Senate race, Moore split the Republican Party over accusations from several women that he pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan said they believe the accusations against Moore and called on him to drop out. However, Trump stood by Moore and urged Alabama voters to cast their ballot for him.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

A big contingent of very enthusiastic Roy Moore fans at the rally last night. We can’t have a Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Democrat, Jones, in that important Alabama Senate seat. Need your vote to Make America Great Again! Jones will always vote against what we must do for our Country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

On Dec. 4, Moore also tweeted that Trump had been incredibly encouraging in a phone call, telling him to “Go get ’em, Roy!”

READ MORE: Roy Moore arrives at polling station on horseback, thanks Trump for support