‘I was right’: Donald Trump says he knew Roy Moore would lose despite endorsing him
For the first time in 25 years, Alabama has voted a Democrat into the Senate — and U.S. President Donald Trump said he knew it would happen, despite endorsing him.
In a stunning victory, aided by a sex scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won the election Tuesday evening, beating Republican Roy Moore, who was personally endorsed by Trump.
After the win, Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Jones on a “hard-fought victory.” Trump wrote, “The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”
But on Wednesday morning, Trump seemed to change his tune, saying the deck was stacked against Moore and he knew he would not win.
“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange, is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”
It was Trump’s second loss in the Alabama Senate race this year after he backed losing Luther Strange in the GOP primary.
During the Alabama Senate race, Moore split the Republican Party over accusations from several women that he pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan said they believe the accusations against Moore and called on him to drop out. However, Trump stood by Moore and urged Alabama voters to cast their ballot for him.
On Dec. 4, Moore also tweeted that Trump had been incredibly encouraging in a phone call, telling him to “Go get ’em, Roy!”
