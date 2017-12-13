West Vancouver Police seek public help in solving shots fired call in British Properties

West Vancouver Police are releasing new images of two vehicles of interest, in a shots fired case in the British Properties on October 8th.

It was at 3:30 that morning when officers were called to a home in the 2600-block of Finch Hill, where multiple bullets had struck the home, resulting in both exterior and interior damage.

No one was hurt, despite several people being at the residence earlier for a house party.

The suspects fled prior to police arriving and those responsible have yet to be found, nor is there any confirmed motive.