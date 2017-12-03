West Vancouver police ticket ‘baaaad daddy’ for speeding with child in back seat

Most drivers caught breaking the speed limit are prepared for a lecture from the officer that pulled them over.

But what about when the reprimand comes from the back seat?

That was the case for one B.C. man who was pulled over on Sunday for travelling 96 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone on the road to Cypress Mountain.

As the man was being handed his $196 fine, his child in the back seat yelled out “baaaad daddy,” according to West Vancouver police.

West Vancouver police Cpl. Arman Sardari said he hopes the tough-talking toddler’s words will make his dad think twice next time he’s in the driver’s seat.

He added that while the father got a ticket, the youngster got some “prizes.”

“We routinely do this where kids are involved in any kind of negative interaction with their family or their parents,” he said.

“We want to have it as a positive spin at the end, where they understand that their parents aren’t necessarily in trouble. But they need to kind of remind them sometimes if they’re forgetting to do the right thing.”

Sardiri said the traffic stop was far from a unique occurrence, and that many parents with young children in their cars drive well over the speed limit on Cypress Bowl Road.