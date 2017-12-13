Halifax man charged with manslaughter in 2016 death in public housing building

A 66-year-old Halifax man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death that happened at a north-end apartment building last year.

According to Halifax Regional Police, two men who knew each other got into a verbal dispute inside a unit at Gordon B. Isnor Manor on Cornwallis Street on Aug. 5, 2016.

Police said one of the men shoved the other man, causing him to fall and become injured.

The victim, 59-year-old Barry Melvin Jenkins, was taken to hospital by ambulance and died on Aug. 21, 2016.

On that day, a member of the victim’s family and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service contacted police, which prompted an investigation.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide on Aug. 25, 2016, after an autopsy.

Police say since then, investigators have consulted with the Public Prosecution Service and the medical examiner to determine the appropriate charge in this case.

Edward Ernest Corbett, 66, was arrested at the apartment building on Dec. 12 and has since been questioned and remanded into custody.

He has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today.

