Man in custody after apartment, car allegedly set on fire in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say they have a male suspect in custody after an apartment and a car were both set on fire in the city’s west end overnight.

Toronto fire crews responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 6 Arbor Dell Road near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road in Rexdale.

Fire officials said they arrived to find an apartment balcony engulfed in flames.

Soon thereafter, firefighters also located a vehicle on fire at the building’s parking lot.

No one was injured in the incident and fire officials said both fires were quickly extinguished.

There’s no word yet on charges the male suspect will face.