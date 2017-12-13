Warriors defeated Rockets 6-3

The best team in the league proved too tough for the WHL Kelowna Rockets, who are missing three key players to the Canadian National Junior Team.

The Rockets lost 6-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday night.

Carsen Twarynski opened the scoring late in the first to set himself a new career high in goals with 21.

A few minutes later, Moose Jaw’s Tanner Jeannot responded to tie up the game.

The second period almost passed without another goal, until Kelowna’s Wil Kushniryk made it 2-1 for the Rockets. It was Kushniryk’s first goal of his WHL career.

Only seconds later Kyle Topping widened Kelowna’s lead to 3-1

But the Warriors owned the third period.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored his thirty-third goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, Justin Almeida tied up the game once again.

Vince Loschiavo scored to give Moose Jaw the edge.

Five minutes later Jeannot widened the lead for the Warriors and scored his second goal on the night.

And the final goal, another by Almeida, came on a Rockets empty net.

The Rockets are in Swift Current Wednesday to play the Broncos.