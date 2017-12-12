Winnipeg emergency crews help build Habitat home for family

A Winnipeg family was handed the keys to their new home Tuesday just in time for the holidays.

The home the Belay family of four is moving in to was part of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

Of the 21 homes build in Winnipeg in this summer’s project, this is the eighth one to have the keys given and was built with the help of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“I think our job is created on people that want to help people, so for me it’s a natural fit for us to do stuff like this.” Bryan Enns, captain with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said.

While the house was built at the Lyle Street work project site, it was later moved to its new home on Alexander Avenue.

The Belay family is grateful for everyone who helped out.

“They are talented, dedicated people that I have ever seen in my life,” Mengs Belay said.

With files from Christopher Stanton