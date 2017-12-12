Regina Police request assistance after robbery

The Regina Police Service is requesting assistance after a bank robbery on the 3400 block of 5 Avenue.

The suspect walked up to a kiosk in the bank and handed a teller a note instructing her to hand cash over. She did, and then the suspect headed west on 5 Avenue.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous, heavy set male with facial hair.

If anyone has any information police are asking you call them at 306-777-6500.