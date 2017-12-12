Spirit of caring surrounds recently widowed Manitoba mom-to-be

A rural Manitoba community is rallying around soon-to-be single mother Caryn Waldon.

Caryn and Bryce were married April 15, 2017. Soon after, found out they were expecting their first child.

They were busy building their dream home on their farm just outside of Rapid City in southwestern Manitoba, about 30 minutes north of Brandon.

Tragically, Bryce died Dec. 2 after falling off the roof while working on their new home. He was just 33 years old.

Now, the community is doing what it can to ease the pain of loss and financial burden as Caryn prepares to welcome her new baby on her own.

Caryn’s best friend, Rebecca Harms spoke on 680 CJOB on Dec. 11 and said they have set up an online fundraising campaign.

“We decided to create her a YouCaring account, and with that we really just want to relieve the stress of the next year for her. She’s going on maternity leave very shortly. She went from a dual income, building the house of their dreams and the family that seemed perfect to now feeling like she has to do that all on her own.”

Caryn is an Operating Room nurse at the Brandon Regional Health Centre. The baby is due in February.

Harms said Caryn is doing her best to get through this difficult time.

“She’s trying to stay strong for that baby, as she knows that this is kind of the next stage of life, but its increasingly difficult knowing that you won’t be able to live that with the man that you wanted to live all those dreams out with,” Harms said.

Harms said Bryce was well loved throughout the community and that Caryn has helped so many people in their time of need, it seems only fitting that they help her now.

The YouCaring account shares pictures and comments about the couple. The fundraising goal was set at $50,000.

As of Dec. 12, just under $22,000 had already been raised.

Click here to hear the CJOB interview with Rebecca Harms.