December 12, 2017 1:26 pm
Updated: December 12, 2017 1:28 pm

Murder charge laid in Fenelon Falls house fire

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News
Fatal fire in the Village of Fenelon Falls occurred Saturday, Dec. 9 2017.

Jesse Thomas / CHEX TV
A Fenelon Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection a house fire in the Kawartha Lakes village on Saturday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigators remain at the scene of the Oak Street house where fire broke out around 9:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, police stated they found the body of John Livingstone, 75, inside the home.

A man was taken into custody Saturday night but police were awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination before releasing any details.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said one man has been formally charged.

Gregory Livingstone, 45, of Fenelon Falls, is charged with first-degree murder and arson – disregard for human life.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 14.

No other details were provided.

The investigation continues by detectives from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Det. Insp. Dave Robinson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.
