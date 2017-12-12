‘The Bachelor’ contestants: Meet the 29 ladies looking for love

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take the stage as the next bachelor on Jan. 1 for Season 22 of The Bachelor.

He hasn’t been on a season of reality TV since he came in second place on Season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he tried to win Emily Maynard’s heart.

Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America in September.

Now, 29 ladies will be fighting over the chance to fall in love with Luyendyck Jr. on television.

Among the women, there are a sports reporter, a social media manager, real estate agents and four different Laurens.

Kendall, 26



Occupation: A creative director

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Chelsea, 29



Occupation: Real estate executive assistant

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Bibiana, 30



Occupation: Executive assistant

Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida

Seinne, 27



Occupation: Commercial real estate manager

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Rebekah (Bekah)



Occupation: Nanny

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Valerie, 25



Occupation: Server

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Amber, 29



Occupation: Business owner

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32



Occupation: Event designer

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25



Occupation: Real estate agent

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25



Occupation: A sports reporter

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27



Occupation: Marketing manager

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30



Occupation: Tech recruiter

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26



Occupation: Realtor

Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Nysha, 30



Occupation: Orthopedic nurse

Hometown: Anderson, South Carolina

Jenna, 28



Occupation: Social media manager

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer, 25



Occupation: Graphic designer

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Krystal, 30



Occupation: Fitness coach

Hometown: San Diego, California

Jacqueline, 26



Occupation: Research co-ordinator

Hometown: New York, New York

Jessica, 26



Occupation: TV host

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Lauren B., 25



Occupation: Technology salesperson

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Lauren G., 26



Occupation: Executive recruiter

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33



Occupation: Recent masters graduate

Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31



Occupation: Social media manager

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Alison, 27



Occupation: Personal stylist

Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma

Maguel, 23



Occupation: Photographer

Hometown: Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27



Occupation: Restaurant owner

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Olivia, 23



Occupation: Marketing associate

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Rebecca, 27



Occupation: Publicist

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tia, 26



Occupation: Physical therapist

Hometown: Weiner, Arkansas

Season 22 of The Bachelor begins on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

