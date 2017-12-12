Entertainment
December 12, 2017 2:18 pm

‘The Bachelor’ contestants: Meet the 29 ladies looking for love

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Six years ago, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was in love and a day away from proposing to the woman of his dreams. And then, she broke his heart. Emily Maynard (now Emily Maynard Johnson) may not have been Arie's future wife, but he hasn't been able to find a love like hers since. Now Arie, 36, is back and ready to race into America's heart yet again when he returns for a second shot at love, starring in the 22nd season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY, JANUARY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. () ARIE LUYENDYK JR.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take the stage as the next bachelor on Jan. 1 for Season 22 of The Bachelor.

He hasn’t been on a season of reality TV since he came in second place on Season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he tried to win Emily Maynard’s heart.

Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America in September.

Now, 29 ladies will be fighting over the chance to fall in love with Luyendyck Jr. on television.

Among the women, there are a sports reporter, a social media manager, real estate agents and four different Laurens.

Kendall, 26


Occupation: A creative director
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Chelsea, 29


Occupation: Real estate executive assistant
Hometown: Portland, Maine

Bibiana, 30


Occupation: Executive assistant
Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida

Seinne, 27


Occupation: Commercial real estate manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Rebekah (Bekah)


Occupation: Nanny
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Valerie, 25


Occupation: Server
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Amber, 29


Occupation: Business owner
Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Annaliese, 32


Occupation: Event designer
Hometown: San Francisco, California

Ashley, 25


Occupation: Real estate agent
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

Brianna, 25


Occupation: A sports reporter
Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Brittane, 27


Occupation: Marketing manager
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Brittany, 30


Occupation: Tech recruiter
Hometown: Austin, Texas

Caroline, 26


Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Nysha, 30


Occupation: Orthopedic nurse
Hometown: Anderson, South Carolina

Jenna, 28


Occupation: Social media manager
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Jennifer, 25


Occupation: Graphic designer
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Krystal, 30


Occupation: Fitness coach
Hometown: San Diego, California

Jacqueline, 26


Occupation: Research co-ordinator
Hometown: New York, New York

Jessica, 26


Occupation: TV host
Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Lauren B., 25


Occupation: Technology salesperson
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Lauren G., 26


Occupation: Executive recruiter
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Lauren J., 33


Occupation: Recent masters graduate
Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana

Lauren S., 31


Occupation: Social media manager
Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Alison, 27


Occupation: Personal stylist
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma

Maguel, 23


Occupation: Photographer
Hometown: Orem, Utah

Marikh, 27


Occupation: Restaurant owner
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Olivia, 23 


Occupation: Marketing associate
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Rebecca, 27


Occupation: Publicist
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tia, 26


Occupation: Physical therapist
Hometown: Weiner, Arkansas

Season 22 of The Bachelor begins on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

