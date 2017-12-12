‘The Bachelor’ contestants: Meet the 29 ladies looking for love

Arie Luyendyk Jr. will take the stage as the next bachelor on Jan. 1 for Season 22 of The Bachelor.
He hasn’t been on a season of reality TV since he came in second place on Season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, when he tried to win Emily Maynard’s heart.
Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America in September.
Now, 29 ladies will be fighting over the chance to fall in love with Luyendyck Jr. on television.
Among the women, there are a sports reporter, a social media manager, real estate agents and four different Laurens.
Kendall, 26
Occupation: A creative director
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Chelsea, 29
Occupation: Real estate executive assistant
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Bibiana, 30
Occupation: Executive assistant
Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida
Seinne, 27
Occupation: Commercial real estate manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Rebekah (Bekah)
Occupation: Nanny
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Valerie, 25
Occupation: Server
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Amber, 29
Occupation: Business owner
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Annaliese, 32
Occupation: Event designer
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Ashley, 25
Occupation: Real estate agent
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
Brianna, 25
Occupation: A sports reporter
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Brittane, 27
Occupation: Marketing manager
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Brittany, 30
Occupation: Tech recruiter
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Caroline, 26
Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Nysha, 30
Occupation: Orthopedic nurse
Hometown: Anderson, South Carolina
Jenna, 28
Occupation: Social media manager
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Jennifer, 25
Occupation: Graphic designer
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Krystal, 30
Occupation: Fitness coach
Hometown: San Diego, California
Jacqueline, 26
Occupation: Research co-ordinator
Hometown: New York, New York
Jessica, 26
Occupation: TV host
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Lauren B., 25
Occupation: Technology salesperson
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Lauren G., 26
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Lauren J., 33
Occupation: Recent masters graduate
Hometown: New Roads, Louisiana
Lauren S., 31
Occupation: Social media manager
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Alison, 27
Occupation: Personal stylist
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
Maguel, 23
Occupation: Photographer
Hometown: Orem, Utah
Marikh, 27
Occupation: Restaurant owner
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Olivia, 23
Occupation: Marketing associate
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Rebecca, 27
Occupation: Publicist
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tia, 26
Occupation: Physical therapist
Hometown: Weiner, Arkansas
Season 22 of The Bachelor begins on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
