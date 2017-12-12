‘Unfolding incident’ at Sherwood Park industrial area Tuesday morning

People were asked to avoid part of the industrial area of Sherwood Park due to an “unfolding incident” Tuesday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m. MT, Strathcona County RCMP said they were on scene investigating the situation, but added details on what was happening were not available.

Business owners and employees were asked to avoid 84 Avenue from 18 Street to 24 Street and the surrounding area.

Global News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

— More to come…