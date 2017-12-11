LISTEN: The Best of Derringer in the Morning – December 11th, 2017
Did you miss out on Derringer in the Morning? Here’s the best of the best of what was talked about today!
Today we’re talking about that things that we do too much of — things like eating. Food is a hot topic for Ryan this morning and we’re starting to get worried. Jen has now been convinced to try beef jerky. A Tennessee boy’s tearful video about bullying goes viral and prompts an outpouring of support. And Susan Hay from Global News joins us.
Definitely Derringer for Monday December 11, 2017
Q107’s Question of the Day
What is something you do too much of?
Susan Hay
Susan Hay joined Derringer in the Morning to talk about a wonderful story of giving from Abuse Hurts DreamBuild program, and how we can make a difference by giving back this holiday season. Click here to donate to Abuse Hurts for Derringer’s 13 Days of Christmas.
Women Are Happiest When…
Ryan gets us to fill in the blank: Women are happiest when coupled with men who are _____. Do you think you know the answer?
Keaton Jones
Bullying is NEVER okay. In a Facebook video posted by his mother over the weekend, Keaton Jones revealed that bullies poured milk on him and called him ugly for scars left from a tumor operation. He was afraid to go to lunch. This video went viral, causing an outpouring of support from people all over the internet – including celebrities such as Chris Evans, who invited Keaton to next year’s Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.
