LISTEN: The Best of Derringer in the Morning – December 11th, 2017

What is something you do too much of?

Susan Hay

Susan Hay joined Derringer in the Morning to talk about a wonderful story of giving from Abuse Hurts DreamBuild program, and how we can make a difference by giving back this holiday season. Click here to donate to Abuse Hurts for Derringer’s 13 Days of Christmas.

Women Are Happiest When…

Ryan gets us to fill in the blank: Women are happiest when coupled with men who are _____. Do you think you know the answer?

Keaton Jones

Bullying is NEVER okay. In a Facebook video posted by his mother over the weekend, Keaton Jones revealed that bullies poured milk on him and called him ugly for scars left from a tumor operation. He was afraid to go to lunch. This video went viral, causing an outpouring of support from people all over the internet – including celebrities such as Chris Evans, who invited Keaton to next year’s Los Angeles premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

