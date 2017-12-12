Scott Thompson: Boy asking simple questions about bullying goes viral

I take the use of this platform afforded me very seriously, as the vast majority of my colleagues do.

For this reason, it is vitally important I use it to spread the message of a video posted by a mother who desperately searched for answers to tough questions her son is asking about the bullying he receives.

READ MORE: Tennessee boy’s tearful video about bullying goes viral, prompts outpouring of support

In the video, the innocence of youth is lost when Keaton Jones asks his mom: “Just out of curiosity: why do they bully? What’s the point of it?

“Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.”

His inner strength and conviction in his simple questions are heartbreaking.

Even more so is the struggle to find the right answer for him and so many like him.

The video, which was the boy’s idea, reveals the courage needed to face every day while being totally vulnerable not knowing what the reaction to the video would be.

Some may say ‘kids are just kids’ but you only have to ask someone who has been bullied to get a heartfelt answer as to why it affected them the way it did.

WATCH BELOW: Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, among celebrities reaching out to Tennessee boy after bullying video goes viral

This video should be shown to every kid in every classroom across the land.

In adulthood, this behaviour is called assault.

And we certainly know where that discussion has been going of late.

It’s time to start early to curb bad behaviour before kids become adults.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.