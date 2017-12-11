New Brunswick carbon tax will not target consumers

The New Brunswick government will not impose a new direct tax on consumers when it introduces legislation for carbon pricing on Thursday, according to a government source.

The source tells The Canadian Press that the legislation will include greater emphasis on energy efficiency programs, impose new regulations on heavy industry and repurpose existing taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel to fund programs to fight climate change.

READ MORE: Gallant says New Brunswick to have carbon pricing that respects economy

Kevin Lacey of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says he welcomes news that there won’t be a direct new tax on New Brunswick consumers, but he warns that extra financial burdens for industry will be passed along to customers.

Last week, the Saskatchewan government also announced a carbon pricing plan than did not include a carbon tax.

WATCH: Trudeau addresses fears in New Brunswick over carbon tax

The federal government has demanded that the provinces establish a carbon tax that would start at 10 dollars a tonne in 2018 and rise to 50 dollars a tonne by 2022.

Lacey says the provinces need to push back against Ottawa’s plan, saying it will hurt the economy.