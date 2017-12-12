Winnipeg woman arrested in connection with 2016 Springfield homicide

RCMP arrested a Winnipeg woman in connection with the death of an 18 year old woman in July of 2016.

Police said 26-year-old Lisa Marie Campbell has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Lydia Whitford.

Whiford’s body was found in her home in the RM of Springfield by Oakbank RCMP on July 14, 2016.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of 18-year-old woman in RM of Springfield

The cause of death has not been released.

Campbell was arrested Dec. 7 at a home in Stonewall.

With files from Clay Young