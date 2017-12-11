Kelowna robbery suspect caught on camera

Kelowna RCMP have released a photo of an armed robber, hoping the public might be able to identify him.

The robbery happened last Thursday at the Subway restaurant on Lawrence Avenue.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun and got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5′ 7″ tall, of slender build, seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a black jacket with the hood over his head.