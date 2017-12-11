Canada
December 11, 2017 4:20 pm

Securities-related trial underway in Montreal for ex-Amaya CEO David Baazov

By The Canadian Press

The securities-related trial of former Amaya CEO David Baazov and others accused of insider trading is underway at the Montreal courthouse.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

The securities-related trial of former Amaya CEO David Baazov and others accused of insider trading is underway at the Montreal courthouse.

READ MORE: Founder David Baazov and foreign partners make $24-per-share offer for Amaya

It is opening with a request by the defence to have the case tossed due to unreasonable delays in getting evidence.

Story continues below

READ MORE: CEO of online gaming company Amaya faces charges of market manipulation

Baazov has pleaded not guilty to securities-related charges following an investigation into allegations of insider trading by Quebec’s stock market regulator.

READ MORE: Montreal-based Amaya backs bid for owner of online gaming company Partypoker

He is charged with five counts, including influencing or attempting to influence the market price of Amaya’s securities.

READ MORE: Investigator to face tough questions as Amaya insider trading trial resumes

Two other people, Yoel Altman and Benjamin Ahdoot, and three companies face 18 additional charges stemming from the regulator’s investigation.

READ MORE: One person to be dropped from allegations of insider trading with ex-Amaya CEO

The alleged privileged information comes from acquisitions that include the 2014 deal for PokerStars that transformed the former Montreal firm into the world’s largest online poker company.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amaya
Benjamin Ahdoot
David Baazov
online poker
online poker company
PokerStars
Quebec stock market
Quebec stock market regulator
Yoel Altman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News