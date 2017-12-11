Securities-related trial underway in Montreal for ex-Amaya CEO David Baazov

The securities-related trial of former Amaya CEO David Baazov and others accused of insider trading is underway at the Montreal courthouse.

It is opening with a request by the defence to have the case tossed due to unreasonable delays in getting evidence.

Baazov has pleaded not guilty to securities-related charges following an investigation into allegations of insider trading by Quebec’s stock market regulator.

He is charged with five counts, including influencing or attempting to influence the market price of Amaya’s securities.

Two other people, Yoel Altman and Benjamin Ahdoot, and three companies face 18 additional charges stemming from the regulator’s investigation.

The alleged privileged information comes from acquisitions that include the 2014 deal for PokerStars that transformed the former Montreal firm into the world’s largest online poker company.