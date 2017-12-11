Police appeal to public for information regarding missing 43-year old Mojca Knez

The London Police Service is making a public appeal after a 43-year old woman was reported missing.

Mojca Knez, of London, was reported missing Friday evening, though she was last seen in the downtown area on Nov. 28, police say.

She’s described as a Caucasian female, 5’2″ and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder-length, straight, dyed brownish-red hair.

“Police and family are concerned for her welfare,” a statement from the police said.

Anyone with information in relation to Mojca’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously at http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.