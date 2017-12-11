Canada
Careless driving charge laid after a Hamilton police van is struck

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton police are once again issuing a reminder about the dangers of distracted driving after an officer sustained minor injuries while travelling through an intersection on Sunday.

Police say a black Toyota moving westbound on Cannon street entered the intersection at Victoria during a red light and hit the fully marked police van on the passenger side.

An investigation revealed a cell phone was being used at the time of the crash, police said.

A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with careless driving.

