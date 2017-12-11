Politics
December 11, 2017 1:28 pm

Transgender people will be able to enlist in U.S. military starting Jan. 1 despite Trump’s opposition

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

In this July 29, 2017 photo, transgender U.S. army captain Jennifer Sims lifts her uniform during an interview with The Associated Press in Beratzhausen near Regensburg, Germany.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump‘s opposition.

The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump’s demand to ban transgender individuals from the military. Two federal courts already have ruled against the ban.

Potential transgender recruits will have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that make it possible, though difficult, for them to join the armed services.

Maj. David Eastburn says the enlistment of transgender recruits will start Jan. 1 and go on amid the legal battles. The Department of Defence also is studying the issue.

