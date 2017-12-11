SNC-Lavalin reaches agreement to repay Quebec municipalities for contracts

Engineering giant SNC-Lavalin has reached agreement to pay restitution to seven Quebec municipalities for obtaining contracts through questionable means.

Neil Bruce, CEO of the Montreal-based engineering and construction firm, says the settlements under the province’s voluntary reimbursement program are “final and fair.”

The provincial government launched the program in November 2015 aimed at recovering money paid in connection with public contracts obtained as a result of fraud or fraudulent tactics.

It gave businesses and individuals two years to voluntarily make such payments for contracts dating as far back as 1996.

SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) says it has reached agreement with Montreal, Quebec, Laval, Levis, Longueuil, Deux-Montagnes and the municipality of Saint-Cyprien.

Bruce has said the company wasn’t admitting culpability with the payment and was only following the process set up by the province.

Terms of the agreements are confidential under the program and provincial legislation.