3 people arrested after armed robberies, vehicle chase in southern Alberta

Alberta RCMP have arrested three people after a vehicle believed to be used in multiple armed robberies refused to stop while travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Investigators said it started with a string of armed robberies on Saturday, the first of which occurred just after 9 p.m. at a Petro Canada gas station in Strathmore. RCMP said a teenage girl and two men armed with a rifle and bear spray entered the store and demanded cash from the attendant.

Shortly after, another armed robbery was reported at a nearby Husky gas station. In that robbery, RCMP said a man doused an employee with bear spray after stealing “several items” from the store. Not long after, a third robbery was reported in the hamlet of Cluny.

Investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle the suspects were using and located an SUV matching that description travelling eastbound on Highway 1.

While attempting to pull the vehicle over, RCMP said the driver refused to stop. Officers pursued the SUV and eventually used a tire deflation device to stop it.

Afterward, the suspects took off on foot. RCMP used a police dog and the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) HAWCS helicopter to locate them and take them into custody.

In a Sunday news release, RCMP said one of the three suspects “discharged bear spray” at one of the officers during their arrest. The officer was treated for exposure to bear spray but wasn’t seriously injured.

RCMP found a firearm they believe was used in the robberies not far from where the vehicle had been stopped.

Bradley Josh Blackhorse, 27, and Justin Lee Nathan Cutter, 24, both of Siksika Nation, are facing numerous charges.

Officers have also charged a 15-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Blackhorse and Cutter are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15 and 19 respectively.