December 10, 2017 6:57 pm

Dryer fire at Saskatoon house in Arbor Creek neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A dryer fire evacuated a Saskatoon house in the 200-block of Kutz Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

A dryer fire evacuated a Saskatoon home in the Arbor Creek neighbourhood on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call reporting smoke inside 211 Kutz Cres. at around 1:30 p.m. CT.

Upon their arrival, a crew found smoke coming from the house and all occupants evacuated.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze in the basement laundry room.

An investigator said the fire originated in the dryer, but the cause is still being determined.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

In the meantime, the fire department is reminding people to clean out the lint from dryers regularly.

