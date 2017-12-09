Driver freed after van collides with pole on Circle Drive

The Saskatoon Fire Department freed a driver who was trapped in a van that struck a large sign pole on Saturday.

A 911 caller reported the single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive near 11th Street West at around 5:45 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Semi hauling flour rolls on Circle Drive

It was reported that the driver of the vehicle was trapped.

Upon arrival, rescue technicians and firefighter medics stabilized a lone occupant and began extricating him. Hydraulic rescue tools were used to remove the door and safely remove the man.

The fire department said the man was taken to hospital with “serious undetermined injuries.”