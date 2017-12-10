Calgary-Lougheed byelection candidates square off in debate

Days before a Calgary byelection, candidates will be taking part in a debate.

The Calgary Leadership Forum is hosting a debate Sunday afternoon at the Braeside community centre for candidates running in the Calgary-Lougheed byelection.

Seven candidates are in the running for the Calgary-Lougheed seat, including United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.

The Dec. 14 byelection was announced to replace UCP MLA Dave Rodney who stepped aside on Nov. 1 to allow Kenney the opportunity to run for a seat in the Alberta legislature.

Calgary political scientist Lori Williams says it’s highly likely Kenney will win, but his name and political pedigree have drawn a lot of attention to what would normally be a run-of-the-mill vote.

Williams says other parties are using the byelection in the historically Conservative Alberta riding to mainly showcase their own platforms.

Kenney says he’s had a good response on the campaign trail, but he’s not taking anything for granted.

