Body of woman found in Hamilton Harbour
Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Hamilton Harbour.
In a release, police say the investigation began shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they will provide updates as the investigation continues.
