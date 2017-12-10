Investigations
December 10, 2017 8:48 am

Body of woman found in Hamilton Harbour

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Hamilton Harbour.

In a release, police say the investigation began shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they will provide updates as the investigation continues.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Death
Hamilton
Hamilton Harbour
Hamilton Police
Investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News