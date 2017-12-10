Lightning end hectic run with home loss to Windsor

The London Lightning dropped their final game of a jam-packed week of basketball by losing 108-91 to the Windsor Express at the Budweiser Gardens on Saturday.

London was playing their fourth game in five days, but only their first at home after back-to-back losses in St. John’s, Newfoundland and then a Friday victory in St. Catharines over the Niagara River Lions.

The Lightning were forced to play with a short bench following the ejections of Royce White and Ryan Anderson against Niagara. White was tossed after hitting Marvell Waithe of the River Lions in the face and then Anderson was sent off for getting mixed up with Waithe following that play. Both were then suspended for the Windsor game.

Despite missing two big stars, Saturday began well for the Lightning. They raced to a 24-19 first quarter lead thanks to Garrett Williamson driving to the basket and Joel Friesen-Latty hitting shots from outside. The pair each finished the game with 17 points.

The Express pushed back in the second quarter, led by Maurice Jones and Braylon Rayson. By halftime, Windsor was up 47-45 and the kept that, momentum going into quarter number three where the Express put up 39 points and built a lead the Lightning would not be able to overcome.

Windsor’s Jones had a game-high 28 points.

The Lightning won the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Express 61-59. London forward Yohanny Dalembert hauled in 12 by himself.

London ran cold most of the night from three-point range, shooting just 19.4 per cent. Marcus Capers led the Lightning with 22 points in the game.

The loss drops London to 2-5 on the season, leaving them in fourth place in the Central Division. The St. John’s Edge continue to lead the division with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Lightning will now get a bit of a break in their schedule. They will be off until Dec. 17 when they host St. John’s.