Live-in Caregiver Program update coming from Liberal government

The federal government will provide an update on the Live-in Caregiver Program.

The federal initiative allowed families to hire someone from another country to live with them and provide care for children, seniors and people with medical needs or disabilities. After two years in the program, the caregiver could then apply to become a permanent resident.

However, the program has been criticised by some of those who have taken part in it. Caregivers in the program said it has left them feeling “disposable” and less than human.

The program was changed in 2014 so new applicants were no longer required to live in their employers’ homes.

But people already employed through the live-in program would continue in that stream, and couldn’t apply for so-called “live-out” jobs. Along with that amendment, caregivers lost the right to apply for permanent resident status.

Saturday’s announcement about the program will be made in Edmonton by Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

